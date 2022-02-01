Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh aid to Kasturba Nagar gang-rape victim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces aid to Kasturba Nagar gang rape survivor and added the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her case in fast-track court.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh aid to the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Kasturba Nagar and added the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. The woman was last week allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

So far, eight women and a man have been arrested while three juveniles have been apprehended. Police had said that personal enmity had led to the attack on the woman on January 26. "I have ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. The case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Later on Tuesday, Delhi's Revenue and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot along with Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met the gang-rape victim.



In a statement, Maliwal said, "The Delhi government has ordered 10 lakh compensation for the girl. We have also helped her file an application in the court for interim compensation and our team is there with her round the clock. "We will also rehabilitate the girl. The strictest punishment must be given to the culprits so that no one will dare to do such a crime again. "

Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar to restrict the entry of outsiders to contain any law and order situation. The victim's sister has complained to police that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

"Outsiders not allowed to visit the house of the (gang-rape) survivor's sister in Shahdara," said R Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police. A group of Nihangs had visited the victim's house on late Monday night and offered them help. They promised to seek revenge and tried to spread hatred by giving a communal spin to the incident, police said.

The video of a group of Nihangs inside the house meeting the victim’s sister, her father and relatives were doing rounds on social media. According to police, an FIR has been registered against the Nihangs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

