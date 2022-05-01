Delhi: Elderly man's body with slit throat found in Civil Lines area; house robbed | Details Inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Delhi: Elderly man's body with slit throat found in Civil Lines area; house robbed

Delhi: A 77-year-old woman was today found dead at his residence in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area with his throat slit. Prima facie, robbery seems to be the motive behind the gruesome killing as cardboard boxes containing cash have gone missing from the house.

Delhi police officials identified the deceased as Ram Kishore Agrawal. The police received a PCR call today morning at around 6.52 am about the murder. The victim’s son had informed the officials about the crime after he found his father lying injured in the bed around 6.40 am. His throat was slit.

Upon receiving the call, Police officials immediately reached the spot and rushed the victim to Sushrut Trauma Centre where the doctors declared him dead. Four knife injuries were found on the victim's body.

