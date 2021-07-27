Delhi cinema halls prepare to resume business from Friday; sanitisation work in progress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanitisation work in progress as Delhi govt allows cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent capacity

With a significant decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, cinema halls in Delhi have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from July 26 (Monday). As theatres prepare to resume business by Friday, movie halls are being carefully sanitised and UV lights are being installed in several theatres. The Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on July 26.

Commenting on the reopening of cinema halls, Delite Cinema Manager said, "Expecting to open by Friday. Producers are waiting to release their movies here because 'big screen is big screen."

Proprietor of Liberty cinema and President of Cinema Owners' Association of Delhi, said "The government has allowed cinemas to open with 50 per cent occupancy. We welcome this decision of the government. Cinemas are fully prepared to reopen. Everything is in place. The primary focus should be on proper sanitisation which is being taken care of."

According to the manager at the Delite Cinema Hall, snacks will not be allowed in the halls and only seal-packed eatables will be available for sale.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines also permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, were allowed to run at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Monday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Monday.

With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the national capital mounted to 14,35,949 including 537 active cases.

The cumulative recoveries in the city due to this virus escalated to 14,10,368 including 80 fresh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 56,435 tests were conducted and a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent was reported.

The death toll in the capital touched 25,044 including the new death. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

As far as the Covid-19 vaccination status is concerned, Delhi jabbed 96,68,514 cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far of which 10,614 beneficiaries got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

