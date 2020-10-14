Delhi's cinema hall association thank CM Kejriwal for reopening movie theatres

Image Source : DELHI GOVERNMENT Representatives of cinema hall associations in Delhi met CM Arvind Kejriwal and thanked him for opening the cinema halls in Delhi.

Interacting with the representatives of cinema hall associations in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the people of Delhi, including the associations, will have to work together to revive the economy of Delhi. The representative of the cinema associations thanked the Delhi government for opening up cinema halls in Delhi. CM Kejriwal said that the cinema associations must ensure following the safety protocols and social distancing and sanitization guidelines and SOPs of the central and the state government.

"The last seven months have been very tough for us. The whole country and the whole world is suffering from the corona pandemic. Delhi has fought a very tough and a strong battle against Corona. The most important thing is getting Delhi's economy back on track, which has dismantled due to the Corona lockdown. Now, we have to bring Delhi's economy back on track through our collective efforts. We cannot stay in lockdown forever, we have to open the economy of Delhi," CM Kejriwal said.

"Since Unlock 1, we have started opening the economy of Delhi as per the guidelines and orders of the Central government. I hope that the cinema halls will follow the guidelines and SOPs of the central as well as the state government. It is extremely necessary to follow the social distancing and sanitization protocols in the cinema halls," Kejriwal added.

The meeting was attended by representatives from theatre companies like PVR, M2K, Movie Time, Cinemapolis, Inox, Unity, Pacific, etc. They assured the Chief Minister of full adherence to all the directions as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government of India. They thanked the CM for allowing the cinema halls to open from October 15, as per the guidelines of the MHA and the central government.

On October 7, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted all the cinema halls of the Capital to open with up to 50 per cent capacity from October 15, after CM Arvind Kejriwal's constant persistence.

Guidelines for Delhi cinema halls as they reopen from October 15, 2020

Viewers will have to download the Arogya Setu App on their mobile.

There is a complete ban on eating and drinking while watching the film.

The audience will have to be seated according to alternative seating arrangements.

There will be a cross mark on the seat that cannot be folded.

The entire system of purchasing tickets will be online.

The technical system of the AC has also been changed for the convenience of the viewers. Entry and exit gates, seats, and lobbies will be sanitized from time to time.

The cinema hall should be cleaned after every show.

Everyone in the cinema hall will be required to stay in masks, and the cinema halls will have to provide sanitizers to the viewers.

