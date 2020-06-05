Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi: Rs 500 challan for moving out of the house without wearing a mask

Moving out of the house without wearing a mask? Delhi police have now been authorised to fine those who are found without wearing a mask on the streets. As per the orders of the Lieutenant Governor, the Delhi Police will now fine Rs 500 to all those who do not wear masks while moving out of their house.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have crossed 25,000 while the death toll has mounted to 650.

The number of active cases in Delhi has risen to 14,456 while 9,898 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

