Delhi has more CCTVs than Shanghai, New York, London, tweets 'proud' CM Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi ranks first with 1,826.6 cameras per square mile

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital has surpassed cities like Shanghai, New York and London with the most CCTV cameras per square mile.

"Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile. Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile. My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode and achieved it in such a short time," he tweeted.

According to a report by Forbes India, data for the world's most surveilled cities shows that New Delhi ranks first with 1,826.6 cameras per square mile, while Chennai which has 609.9 cameras per square miles ranks third.

London is at the second position with 1,138.5 cameras. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is at 18th position with 157.4 cameras.

READ MORE: Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first smog tower in Delhi

READ MORE: Centre orders CBI inquiry in 1000 low-floor buses purchase by Kejriwal govt

Latest India News