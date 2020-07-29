Delhi records 1,035 new COVID cases, tally hits 1.33 lakh

Image Source : AP FILE

Another 1,035 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,310, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

26 more deaths were recorded in the city due to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,907. In last 24 hours, 1,126 patients have recovered as total number of recovered patients reached 1,18,633. Now only 8.08 per cent active cases are left in Delhi, as number of active patients is 10,770.

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months.

