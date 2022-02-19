Delhi: Speeding Merc rams into truck, two dead, 3 injured; probe on

Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
There were five passengers in the vehicle, and they were said to be returning from a marriage function in Faridabad.

Atul Bhatia Reported by: Atul Bhatia @atul_bhatia1
New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2022 16:34 IST
Police officials said that an investigation is underway on the cause of the accident. 

 

In a gruesome accident on late Friday night in Delhi's Cantonment area, 2 people were killed and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a truck, bystanders said.

In further investigation, it was revealed that at 2.50 am on Saturday, a Mercedez car on road from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram was speeding, and had rammed into a truck. There were five passengers in the vehicle, and they were said to be returning from a marriage function in Faridabad. 

In the unfortunate incident, two were reported dead on the spot, while the other three were rushed to a nearby hospital. The dead were identified as Vinod Kumar and Krishan Solanki. 

Police officials said that an investigation is underway on the cause of the accident. 

