Delhi: Speeding Merc rams into truck, two dead, 3 injured; probe on

In a gruesome accident on late Friday night in Delhi's Cantonment area, 2 people were killed and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a truck, bystanders said.

In further investigation, it was revealed that at 2.50 am on Saturday, a Mercedez car on road from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram was speeding, and had rammed into a truck. There were five passengers in the vehicle, and they were said to be returning from a marriage function in Faridabad.

In the unfortunate incident, two were reported dead on the spot, while the other three were rushed to a nearby hospital. The dead were identified as Vinod Kumar and Krishan Solanki.

Police officials said that an investigation is underway on the cause of the accident.

