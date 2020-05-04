Image Source : PTI Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 1 crore for Ankit Sharma's family

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved Rs one crore for the family of IB officer Ankit Sharma, who died during the riots in the city in February. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the process got delayed due to the crisis of coronavirus.

"In the Delhi riots, IB officer late Ankit Sharma was killed very painfully. We announced Rs 1 crore for his family. Today that decision has been approved by the cabinet. Due to Coronavirus, it was delayed. Hopefully his family will get the money this week," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The IB staffer's body was found in a drain on February 26 in the Chand Bagh area of Delhi, days after Delhi witnessed communal riots.

