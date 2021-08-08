Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi building collapse UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in Nand Nagri area.

One person has been killed and around three others have been injured after an old two-storey building collapsed in east Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday, officials said.

Among those injured in the building collapse are- 65-year-old Dhani Ram, his wife Anaro Devi and a man named Rajkumar. All were taken to the GTB Hospital.

Expressing grief over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue. I will keep a constant eye on the incident through the district administration."

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation has said, "Strict action will be taken against the culprits. In the meeting a day earlier, the Municipal Commissioner had given instructions to identify dangerous buildings and take necessary action."

"The injured have been sent to the hospital, further legal action is being taken," a police officer said.

Also Read: 2 injured as building collapses in northeast Delhi

Latest India News