2 injured as building collapses in northeast Delhi

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2021 16:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

One person was taken out by the public and another one was taken out by Delhi Fire Services officials. They were rushed to the hospital, DFS, Director, Atul Garg said. (Representational Image)

At least two people were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday, police said. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

According to officials, the fire department received a call around 1.30 pm about the building collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The two-storey building, having shops on the ground floor, collapsed. Four people are suspected to be buried under the debris. One person was taken out by the public and another one was taken out by Delhi Fire Services officials. They were rushed to the hospital, DFS, Director, Atul Garg said.

Search operation is still underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited. 

