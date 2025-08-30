Delhi breaks 15-year rainfall record, Punjab grapples with floods; orange alert in Uttarakhand | Forecast Over 7,600 have been evacuated so far after water levels in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets swelled due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the monsoon remains active across the country, bringing widespread havoc, especially in the hilly region. Several areas are reeling under the impact of heavy rains, floods and landslides, with multiple fatalities reported. In Delhi-NCR, the monsoon has led to incessant rainfall over the past few days. The weather forecast for today indicates a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers during the morning hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum is likely to stay between 22°C and 24°C.

According to IMD data, Delhi has recorded 399.8 mm of rainfall so far this August, making it the wettest August in the last 15 years. This marks the highest rainfall for the month since 2010.

The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger mark in the national capital and flood water has entered several houses in the Yamuna Bazar area.

Swollen rivers trigger floods in Punjab

Punjab is grappling with severe floods, as nearly all the rivers flowing through the state are in spate. Over 7,600 have been evacuated so far after water levels in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets swelled due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple agencies, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and self-help groups have been ardently carrying out rescue operations. Punjab Police has set-up relief camps in the flood-affected areas where food and medicines are being provided to the evacuated people. Leaders from across the political parties have been visiting the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.

The worst-affected villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Orange, yellow alerts in Uttarakhand

An alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for three districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar. A yellow alert has been issued for Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Pauri. Rainfall of varying intensity is also likely in other districts.

Rain alert in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has been experiencing continuous rainfall for more than a week, with Sajjangarh in Banswara district receiving the highest amount at 136 mm.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected in some areas of eastern Rajasthan, while southern parts may witness moderate to heavy showers at isolated locations over the coming week.

