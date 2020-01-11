Image Source : PTI 26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India; AQI in very poor category

As the National Capital (NCR) witnessed shallow fog in several parts after the temperature diped two degrees below, At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the NCR would continue to witness shallow fog in the coming days. According to IMD officials, the visibility in morning was up to 800 meters and humidity was 91 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the 'very poor' category.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 302 on Saturday morning.

According to northern railway officials, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express was running behind its schedule by 5 hours, followed by Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express delayed by 4 hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours and 15 minutes, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express and Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohila Garibrath were delayed by 3 hours.

Rajenda Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express were delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

(With inputs from IANS)