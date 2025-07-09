Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Patna after bird hit triggers engine snag The aircraft touched down safely at 9:03 am, with airport officials confirming that all passengers and crew were unharmed. The plane has been taken for inspection, while the airline is making alternative travel arrangements for the passengers.

New Delhi:

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 175 passengers onboard made a safe return to Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Wednesday morning (July 9) after one of its engines developed a technical snag caused by a bird hit. The flight, IGO5009, took off at 8:42 am and requested an emergency return following engine vibrations.

It landed safely at 9:03 am. Airport officials confirmed all passengers and crew were unharmed. The aircraft is now under inspection, and the airline is arranging alternate travel for the affected passengers.

IndiGo Flight 6E 7295 returns mid-air after technical snag

Meanwhile, IndiGo flight 6E 7295, operating from Indore to Raipur, was forced to return shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag, prompting an emergency landing back in Indore.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 6:35 am, took off slightly early at 6:28 am and was expected to land in Raipur by 8:30 AM. However, soon after takeoff, the pilot reported a technical issue and sought priority landing clearance from Air Traffic Control. The aircraft landed safely without incident.

All passengers were safely disembarked, and the flight was subsequently cancelled. IndiGo offered affected passengers full refunds or alternate flight arrangements. Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft’s diversion back to Indore.