Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur as bad weather disrupts routine operations at IGI airport

Delhi weather: As the national capital witnessed gusty wind and heavy downpours on Saturday morning, a total of four Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur owing to bad weather. According to officials, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected on Saturday due to rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains

On Saturday, Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

It should be noted here that rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) lowering the temperature to 19. 3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, the weather department said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more downpours during the day.

More rains likely during the day

The weather department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing over Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, a thunderstorm or dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with 40-70 kmph speed would continue in Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas during the next few hours.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 110 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

