Delhi: Bodies of 4 trapped in sewer line recovered in Rohini area

The three men who fell inside sewer were private contractual employees

They were working on MTNL lines at the time of the incident, police said

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday (March 30) recovered four bodies of the people who were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Delhi's Rohini.

"The rescue operation has been completed. We have recovered their bodies from the sewer line," said Assistant Commandant, NDRF Shri Niwas.

The workers have been identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu and Suraj Kumar Sahni, while the rickshaw puller has been identified as Satish (38), a resident of Sardar Colony, Rohini Sector-16, police said.

The three men who fell inside first were private contractual employees who were working on MTNL lines at the time of the incident, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 29) night, NDRF started a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

While on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Samaypur Badli Police Station at around 6:30 pm, said the reports.

Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area for rescue operation. Fire department officials and a team of the National Disaster Response Force were also part of the rescue operation.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

(With agencies inputs)

