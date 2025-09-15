Delhi BMW crash: Navjot Singh taken 19 km far for treatment from nearest hospital Delhi BMW crash: Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, died in a BMW crash in Delhi after his motorcycle was hit near Dhaula Kuan. His family alleged that instead of being taken to a nearby hospital, Singh was diverted to a facility almost 19 km away by the accused.

New Delhi:

Fresh details have surfaced in the BMW crash in Delhi that killed Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. His family has alleged that instead of being rushed to a nearby hospital, Singh and his wife were taken nearly 19 km away to a small facility connected to the accused. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on their motorcycle.

According to the FIR, a speeding blue BMW hit the couple's motorcycle from behind near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road. The impact threw both Singh and Kaur onto the road, leaving Singh with severe injuries to his head, face and legs, while Kaur sustained multiple fractures. Kaur said she was wearing a helmet while Singh had tied his turban at the time of the accident.

Family questions delay in medical care

Speaking to the media, Singh's sister-in-law said, "The family is angry and devastated... They are saying that to save themselves (accused), they took Navjot so far away when big hospitals were located around Dhaula Kuan... Had he been taken on time, his life could have been saved... His parents, who are over 80 years old, are inconsolable. We want justice, whoever is guilty - whether it is the hospital or the lady (BMW's driver) - must be punished."

Eyewitness account of van driver

The van driver, who transported the injured couple, also shared his version of events. He said that after the accident, he saw two people lying on the road and stepped forward to help by placing them in his van. However, he claimed that another woman sitting in the van instructed him to drive towards Azadpur -- nearly 30 minutes from Dhaula Kuan. The driver further said, "The woman kept talking to a doctor on the phone, telling him to arrange everything as we are coming. This was the same woman who was driving the BMW."

What did the police say?

Police said the BMW driver and her husband, who runs a business, are residents of Gurugram. The couple also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised. "The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance. An FIR is registered in the matter and an investigation is underway," a senior police officer told the media.

BMW driver arrested

The woman, Gaganpreet Kaur who was behind the wheel of the BMW involved in a fatal accident on Sunday afternoon, has reportedly been arrested. The arrest came after Delhi Police conducted investigations and visited the Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, where both the woman driver and her husband had been admitted following the crash. Singh and his wife were also admitted to the same hospital, where Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

