Delhi BMW crash: Driver Gaganpreet Kaur, who hit finance ministry official Navjot Singh, arrested

New Delhi:

The woman, Gaganpreet Kaur, who was behind the wheel of the BMW involved in a fatal accident on Sunday afternoon, has reportedly been arrested. The crash killed Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and left his wife, Sandeep Kaur, with severe injuries. The accident occurred near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road when the speeding BMW collided with the motorcycle on which the couple was riding.

According to various media reports, the arrest came after Delhi Police conducted investigations and visited the Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, where both the woman driver and her husband had been admitted following the crash. Singh and his wife were also admitted to the same hospital, where Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

FIR registered

An FIR was registered on Monday based on the complaint filed by Singh’s wife, Sandeep Kaur. In her statement, Kaur claimed that after the accident, she repeatedly requested the woman driver to take them to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. However, the driver reportedly refused and instead drove them to a facility nearly 19 kilometres away. Kaur alleged that she was kept on a stretcher for several hours before she insisted on being transferred to a different hospital, but the woman driver continued to deny her request.

The victim’s son, Navnoor Singh, raised further concerns about the delay in medical care, questioning why his parents were taken to a distant hospital when there were several larger hospitals closer to the accident site. He believes that had they received timely medical attention, his father’s life could have been saved.

The incident unfolded when Navjot Singh and his wife, returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on their motorcycle, were struck by a speeding blue BMW. The collision caused the couple to be thrown onto the road, resulting in severe injuries for Singh, including head and facial trauma. Kaur, who was wearing a helmet, suffered multiple fractures.

Delhi Police have confirmed that both the BMW and the motorcycle involved in the crash have been seized. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the scene to analyse the circumstances surrounding the accident. The police stated that the BMW driver and her husband, both residents of Gurugram, sustained injuries in the crash and were also hospitalised.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. "We are looking into all aspects of the case, including the actions of the accused and the delay in medical care," the officer said.

Family seeks justice

The Singh family has been vocal in their demand for justice, with relatives expressing outrage over the treatment the couple received after the accident. Singh’s sister-in-law, speaking to the media, stated, "We are devastated. Had my brother-in-law been taken to a nearby hospital, his life could have been saved. We want justice for him and my sister-in-law, who is also in a critical condition."