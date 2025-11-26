Delhi blast case: Shoaib sent to 10-day NIA custody, Aamir remanded for 7 days by Patiala House Court A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday produced Aamir and Shoaib before the Patiala House Court in connection with the Delhi blast case. The court has sent Shoaib to 10-day NIA custody, while Aamir has been remanded to seven days. Shoaib was arrested by the NIA earlier today, whereas Aamir was presented after the completion of his previous 10-day remand.

The NIA has arrested Shoaib for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorist Umar, the key accused in the Delhi blast.

According to the officials, Shoaib worked as a lab assistant at Al-Falah University in Faridabad and allegedly helped Umar procure chemicals from the university lab. Shoaib, who resides in the Dauj area of Faridabad, also arranged a rented accommodation for Umar at his sister-in-law’s house in Hidayat Colony, Nuh, shortly before the blast.

It is alleged that Umar hid in this house while on the run, stored explosives there, and later transported them in an i20 car to Firozpur Jhirka. He allegedly withdrew money from an ATM, took the Mumbai Expressway, entered Delhi via Badarpur, and eventually reached the Red Fort.

On November 16, the Haryana STF had inspected this house and sealed it during its investigation.

NIA and other agencies had been questioning Shoaib for several days, and the NIA has now formally recorded his arrest.

Delhi blast case

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Preliminary investigations have linked the explosion to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been taken into custody, and authorities are conducting an extensive probe to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.

ALSO READ: