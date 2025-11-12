Delhi blast probe: 300 kg ammonium nitrate still missing, explosives smuggled via Bangladesh, Nepal A massive breakthrough in the Delhi car blast probe has revealed that 300 kg of ammonium nitrate is still missing from a 3,200 kg consignment smuggled into India via Bangladesh and Nepal.

New Delhi:

A major revelation has emerged in the ongoing investigation into Monday's car blast near Delhi's Red Fort. According to sources, around 300 kilograms of ammonium nitrate are still unaccounted for in India. The police, under the Faridabad terror module probe, have so far recovered around 2,900 kilograms of the explosive substance from various locations. However, the remaining consignment is still missing, which has raised serious security concerns across multiple states.

Threat not fully neutralised

Sources revealed that the top priority for security agencies now is to trace and recover the missing 300 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and identify those currently in possession of it. So far, agencies have seized nearly three tonnes of the explosive from several hideouts. However, officials believe that some portions are still concealed in unknown locations, and nationwide raids are ongoing to locate them. An official familiar with the investigation said the situation "is not fully safe yet" and the agencies are working on high alert to prevent any potential use of the remaining material.

Explosives smuggled through Bangladesh and Nepal

Investigators have reportedly found that the consignment of ammonium nitrate entered India through Bangladesh and Nepal. The arrested terrorists allegedly stole the substance from a fertiliser company before smuggling it across the border. Sources indicate that a total of 3,200 kilograms of the explosive had been transported into India, prompting agencies to issue alerts across the entire route.

Ayodhya and Varanasi were among targets

Preliminary findings suggested that the arrested terrorists' module had planned attacks on religious and high-profile sites in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. Dr Shahin, one of the accused already in custody, had reportedly activated a sleeper module in Ayodhya to facilitate the plan. Apart from these cities, Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, Gauri Shankar Temple, major railway stations, and shopping malls were also on their radar. Police sources said the conspiracy had been in motion since January 2025, with the group aiming to orchestrate coordinated strikes similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

According to investigators, the module had planned to assemble over 200 high-intensity IEDs to be detonated simultaneously across Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad. The intent, officials said, was to create widespread chaos and communal unrest by targeting crowded and religious locations.

Investigation intensifies across states

Security agencies are now conducting coordinated searches across multiple states to trace the missing explosives and uncover possible sleeper cells connected to the module. Intelligence inputs suggest that the network had deep-rooted links across northern India, including cross-border smuggling routes. Authorities have stepped up security at sensitive installations and religious sites amid fears that the remaining ammonium nitrate could be used for another major terror attempt.

