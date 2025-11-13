Delhi blast: New CCTV footage shows the exact moment car exploded near Red Fort Delhi blast: New CCTV footage has surfaced showing the horrific moment when a car laden with explosives went off near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, November 10.

New Delhi:

New CCTV footage has captured the exact moment when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday on Netaji Subhash Marg, sparking panic in the busy area frequented by both tourists and locals.

The government has described the explosion outside the Red Fort as a “heinous terror act” and directed investigating agencies to handle the case with the “utmost urgency and professionalism.”

In a resolution adopted by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government reaffirmed its firm stance against terrorism, stating: “The Cabinet reiterates India’s unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The investigation into the incident must be pursued with urgency and professionalism to ensure that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

What Delhi blast probe has revealed

Preliminary findings have linked the explosion to an extremist module earlier dismantled by security agencies in Faridabad. The module is allegedly connected to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and individuals associated with Al-Falah University in Haryana.

Investigators believe that the Red Fort blast was carried out in panic after a series of security raids. Dr Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor employed at Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad, is suspected to have driven the white Hyundai i20 used in the attack.

According to officials cited by Hindustan Times, the operation by security agencies may have averted a much larger terror plot involving coordinated strikes across India.

The probe into the Red Fort blast has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is leading the investigation.

Cabinet calls Delhi blast an act of terror

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack near Lal Quila Metro Station, where a powerful explosion tore through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also set several nearby vehicles on fire, causing extensive damage in the area.

Before the Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened to assess the situation arising from the Delhi blast. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior members, who held detailed discussions on the developments.