Delhi blast: Amit Shah orders hunt for each and every culprit, warns of 'full wrath of agencies' Delhi blast: Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident, Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

New Delhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday ordered the police and agencies to hunt down each and every culprit behind the Delhi blast, which left 13 people dead near the Red Fort on Monday. This comes after the home minister the second security review in the wake of the explosion amid a high alert across the country.

He added that all those involved in the act will face the full wrath of the law.

"Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Amit Shah holds security review meetings

Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country twice following the blast near the Red Fort, according to sources. Shah chaired a meeting in the morning and held another in the afternoon. The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. The Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, joined the meeting virtually.

During the discussions, senior officials presented detailed assessments of the situation after the blast.

Nearly the same group of officials took part in the afternoon review as well.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also transferred the investigation of the blast to the National Investigation Agency. The move signals that the government is treating the incident, which has claimed 12 lives so far, as an act of terror, as the NIA is responsible for handling terror-related investigations.