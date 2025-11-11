Delhi blast: Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting Delhi blast: A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting on Tuesday in the national capital and other parts of the country following the blast near the Red Fort here that left 12 people dead. The meeting was held at the Home Minister's residence.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date. DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attend the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast.

Shah on Monday said he will hold a detailed analysis on the blast with top security officers this morning. "Tomorrow morning, we will have a detailed analysis of the blast at the home ministry with senior officers," Shah told reporters after meeting those injured at the LNJP Hospital.

The Home Minister had said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the explosion which took place in a Hyundai i20 car.

i20 car trail shows likely link to Pulwama

Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said Delhi Police's sources. According to the sources, the I-20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, sources said. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA Act, Explosives Act

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort. The national capital is placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals and raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police.

The FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and sections of the BNS. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.

Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack. "The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," said a senior police officer.

