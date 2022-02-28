Delhi BJP to hold referendum on new excise policy on March 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP State President Adesh Gupta, LOP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Pravesh Sahib Singh and Hansraj Hans along with other senior leaders address a press conference on the new excise policy of the Delhi government in New Delhi.

The Delhi BJP will hold a referendum on March 4 seeking the opinion of 10 lakh people on the Kejriwal government's new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta alleged the new excise policy was making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city. Women, too, feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he claimed.

Four boxes will be kept in each of the 280 wards in the city in order to gather the opinion of the people. There will be a questionnaire seeking the people’s response about the excise policy, slashing of dry days, the opening of shops near schools and temples, and other aspects of it, party leaders said.

Also Read | Dynasts dented country's self-confidence by questioning Covid vaccine: PM Modi attacks Akhilesh

Also Read | UP Election: Nearly 55 per cent voter turnout recorded during phase five polls

Latest India News