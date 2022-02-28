Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Delhi BJP to hold referendum on new excise policy on March 4

Delhi BJP president, Adesh Gupta alleged the new excise policy was making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 28, 2022 16:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi BJP State President Adesh Gupta, LOP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Pravesh Sahib Singh and Hansraj Hans along with other senior leaders address a press conference on the new excise policy of the Delhi government in New Delhi. 

The Delhi BJP will hold a referendum on March 4 seeking the opinion of 10 lakh people on the Kejriwal government's new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta alleged the new excise policy was making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city. Women, too, feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he claimed.

Four boxes will be kept in each of the 280 wards in the city in order to gather the opinion of the people. There will be a questionnaire seeking the people’s response about the excise policy, slashing of dry days, the opening of shops near schools and temples, and other aspects of it, party leaders said.

