Bhalswa landfill fire: Firefighting operation underway for 15 hours to douse flames in north Delhi

A massive fire which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday. Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours, officials said on Wednesday. According to them, five fire tenders are working at the site.

The fire department said that a call was received about the blaze around 5.47 pm on Tuesday following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, three more fire tenders were pressed into service.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire within 24 hours.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the BJP and said the fire at the Bhalswa landfill will "finish" the saffron party which rules all the three civic bodies.

"Fire breaks out again at Bhalswa landfill site. The fire is spreading to the nearby colonies, due to which the people there are finding it difficult to breathe," senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak tweeted.

"This Lanka of BJP's corruption is burning. In this (fire) both the BJP's arrogance and corruption will burn and finish the BJP," he added.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. On Tuesday, three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital.

