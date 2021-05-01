12 Covid patients, including a doctor, die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra Hospital

Image Source : ANI We could not save them even after making effort from our end. Since this wave hit the country, we've been demanding oxygen from the govt, said Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Delhi's Batra Hospital.

At least 12 Covid patients including a doctor have lost their lives due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's Batra Hospital. Out of 12, 6 Covid patients died in ICU ward and 2 in the main ward.

Speaking on the matter, Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Delhi's Batra Hospital, said, "we could not save them even after making effort from our end. Since this wave hit the country, we've been demanding oxygen from the government."

This is the second time in a week that Batra Hospital has run out of medical Oxygen. On April 24, the hospital received a last-minute re-supply that arrived minutes after its oxygen reserves ran out. The tragedy was reported around 12.45 pm at the Batra hospital in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

Among the deceased is the hospital's gastroenteritis head Dr R.K. Himthani,62. Six of the eight were admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two to the wards.

Around 12.30 pm, the hospital claimed it had run out of liquid medical Oxygen supply. An oxygen tanker reached the hospital around 1.35 pm.

Hospital officials told the Delhi High Court -- holding a 11th straight day of hearings into the city's oxygen crisis -- that re-supply tankers reached the hospital only at around 1.30 p.m, meaning that around 230 critically ill patients were without oxygen for around 80 minutes.

"We ran out of oxygen at 12.45 p.m. Supply came at 1.30. We were out of oxygen for 1 hour and 20 mins," the hospital told the court.

"We hope no lives were lost," the court responded, to which the hospital said: "We have... including one of our own... one doctor."

The hospital has 327 patients out of which 48 are in the critical care unit. It has been raising alarms since Saturday afternoon over depleting levels of Oxygen supply.

In a video SOS posted earlier on Saturday, Dr Sudhanshu Bankata, Batra's Executive Director said: "We have just run out of oxygen... currently surviving on some cylinders. Over the next 10 minutes that will also run out. We are again in crisis mode. Delhi government is trying to help but their tanker is some distance away."

Earlier this month, 20 people admitted in the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini died when Oxygen levels dropped. The hospital had, before the Delhi High Court, blamed the Delhi government for the delay in oxygen reaching them.

