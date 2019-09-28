Delhi bar owner arrested for serving liquor without license

Saturday, September 28, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2019 14:57 IST
The Delhi Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) on Saturday said that a bar owner, as well as a manager, have been arrested here for selling and serving liquor without a license.

The Excise officials conducted a raid with the Delhi Police officials on Friday after they received information that the restaurant-bar in South Extension was organizing a high profile party and serving liquor without a license.

"This information was further developed and found to be authentic.

"The raid and search operation was conducted and it was found that a party was going on and liquor was being served," said Alok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, EIB.

During the search operation, several liquor bottles were found.

"The liquor bottles were also taken into the police possession. The case has been filed at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station," he said.

