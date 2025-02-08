Delhi Assembly result gets international media's attention as BJP ends 27-year drought in national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at BJP headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decimated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly Election, 2025, ending its 27-year drought in New Delhi. The news hogged the limelight in the international media, with some underscoring the BJP's victory in over a quarter-century in the national capital, while others acknowledged the saffron party's victory in the high-stakes state legislature election.

Victory is seen as a big boost for the BJP: AP

In its coverage of Delhi Assembly Election results, news agency AP said that the victory is seen as a big boost for the BJP after the party failed to secure a majority on its own in last year’s national election, adding, "It gained some lost ground by winning two state elections in northern Haryana and western Maharashtra states last year." "In a huge upset, the AAP founder and leader, Arvind Kejriwal, and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, lost their seats despite their party having built widespread support", AP reports.

Election was a battle of prestige: BBC

The BBC in its report says that the "election was a battle of prestige for both the BJP and AAP". The report further underscores that for the BJP, "securing Delhi represents more than just electoral success – it marks a crucial foothold in the nation's capital after being out of power there since 1998."

Al Jazeera, in its report, emphasises AAP's defeat, as it says, "Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, his deputy, had lost their constituencies well before vote counting had finished on Saturday." It has mentioned PM Modi's X post in which he said, "Development wins, good governance triumphs."

What did the Pakistan media say?

Pakistan's Geo TV also covered the results of the Delhi elections, as it mentions in its report, "It is a symbolic and strategically important victory."

The BJP won 48 seats out of the total 70 seats in Delhi, securing a brute majority. Moreover, the BJP's decimation of a plucky and ambitious opposition satrap in Arvind Kejriwal, who has led the Aam Aadmi Party to the status of a national party, in his bastion is a hammer blow to the already disjointed INDIA bloc, which has suffered a string of reverses following its spirited performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

On winning the Delhi polls, PM Modi took a jibe at the AAP government, saying that people have put an end to the "short-cut" politics of Kejriwal and removed a "major obstacle" in the way of Delhi's development.

(With agency inputs)

