Delhi Assembly pays homage to ITBP jawans killed in J&K's Pahalgam accident

The Delhi Assembly on Friday observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the ITBP soldiers, who were killed in a bus accident in Pahalgam last month. Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans died and 32 security personnel were injured when the bus in which they were returning from the Amarnath Yatra duty fell into a deep gorge.
The one-day special session started on a sour note as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs started shouting slogans against the BJP and entered the well of the House in protest against alleged horse-trading attempts to topple the Delhi government. The BJP legislators resorted to counter-sloganeering. Deputy Speaker of the House Rakhi Birla orders AAP MLA Rituraj Jha to leave the House for 15 minutes.
Also Read: Delhi Assembly: BJP protest marks stormy start to a special one-day session
Also Read: Ruckus in Delhi assembly, BJP members marshalled out