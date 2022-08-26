Delhi Assembly pays homage to ITBP jawans killed in J&K's Pahalgam accident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans died and 32 security personnel were injured when the bus in which they were returning from the Amarnath Yatra duty

The Delhi Assembly on Friday observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the ITBP soldiers, who were killed in a bus accident in Pahalgam last month. Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans died and 32 security personnel were injured when the bus in which they were returning from the Amarnath Yatra duty fell into a deep gorge.

The one-day special session started on a sour note as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs started shouting slogans against the BJP and entered the well of the House in protest against alleged horse-trading attempts to topple the Delhi government. The BJP legislators resorted to counter-sloganeering. Deputy Speaker of the House Rakhi Birla orders AAP MLA Rituraj Jha to leave the House for 15 minutes.

