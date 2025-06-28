Delhi Assembly observes 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', Rajat Sharma recalls the night of Emergency | Video The Delhi Legislative Assembly held a special symposium at the Vidhan Sabha premises to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. The event, observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', was themed 'Bhartiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen'.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly observed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on Saturday (June 28) on the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in India, marking the occasion with speeches and reflections on one of the most controversial chapters in the country's democratic history. The event was presided over by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as special guests.

Rajat Sharma recalls the night of Emergency

India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma recounted his experience during the Emergency, imposed on the night of June 25, 1975. At the time, Sharma was just 17 years old, but the events of that night left an indelible mark on him.

He recalled how Jayaprakash Narayan had mobilised students through a newly formed committee led by Arun Jaitley. Veteran journalist Sharma described how Jaitley evaded his arrest and how a group of students, including Vijay Goel and himself, began raising slogans in Delhi University – 'Naujawano ka khoon hai, Indira tere haathon mein.'

As the police began the investigation, Arun Jaitley was arrested. In response, Sharma and others decided to 'gherao' the police station in protest, only to be warned that they could be shot under Emergency powers.

Birth of a journalist behind bars

Rajat Sharma added how his house was also raided by the police, prompting him and others to stay away from home. They soon decided to start an underground newspaper to spread awareness. "I had a flair for writing," Sharma recalled. "We would cyclostyle up to 400 pamphlets and deliver them at night – to students, teachers, and even to the SHO's and SP's homes."

That act of defiance marked the beginning of his journalism career – untrained but driven by conviction. However, it was not without consequence. Rajat Sharma said, "They handcuffed me and asked about Madan Lal Khurana. I told them I didn't know him, only Vijay Goel. They beat me when I warned Vijay on the phone, saying, 'Daal mein kuch kaala hai' (something’s fishy). I was beaten all night, bleeding."

He was produced in court the next day but, without a hearing, sent directly to jail. Placed in a ward meant for criminals instead of political prisoners, Sharma described the horrors of being surrounded by murderers and thieves. After a month, his brother managed to secure bail.

Learning about RSS and second arrest

In jail, Sharma first came to know about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its underground 'satyagraha' preparations. Later, while studying at Delhi University's Law Faculty, he again participated in protests, leading to his second arrest and return to Tihar Jail—this time, he said, with an opportunity to read and reflect.

Rumours were rampant among prisoners – some said they would be shipped to Siberian deserts; others feared being drowned at sea.

People's verdict: Fall of Emergency

Rajat Sharma reminisced about the 1977 elections, calling it a turning point: "When the results came out, lakhs poured onto the streets. There was palpable anger against the Emergency."

He noted that during the Emergency, the press had been silenced. "Only Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) remained. But once public meetings resumed, the crowds were unstoppable. The entire Ram Lila Maidan overflowed despite the government's attempt to distract the public by screening the film Bobby."

Speaker Vijender Gupta speaks on Emergency

Speaker Vijender Gupta asserted that the Emergency must remain a cautionary tale for future generations. "The unconstitutional murder of democracy must be remembered for eternity. Neither forgotten nor forgiven," he said.

He criticised the lack of accountability, claiming that perpetrators of the Emergency era had never been punished and that the Shah Commission had failed to deliver justice. Gupta alleged that the Indian Constitution was distorted during the Emergency to suit Indira Gandhi's political interests.

He further remarked, "Those who speak in the name of the Constitution today should recall how it was amended to include words like 'Socialism' and 'Secularism'- an attempt to mould it for political longevity. The DNA of the Congress party, even today, bears the imprint of dictatorship."

Know more about the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' event

The Delhi Assembly organised a special symposium at the Vidhan Sabha premises to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency. The event titled 'Bhartiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen' under the banner of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' was held on Saturday.

The symposium featured keynote addresses by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh and former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, among others. The event was envisioned as a national moment of introspection, aiming to revisit one of the most tumultuous and authoritarian phases in India’s democratic history.

It highlighted the significance of upholding constitutional values, protecting civil liberties, and preserving the independence of democratic institutions. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised that the symposium serves not only as a tribute to those who resisted the Emergency but also as a solemn reminder to the younger generation to stay vigilant, safeguard democratic values, and ensure such a dark chapter is never repeated.

A commemorative booklet titled 'Apatkaal@50' was also released during the event.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)