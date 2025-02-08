Delhi Elections: List of states ruled by BJP-NDA in 2025 after saffron party's huge capital win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV A look at the list of states ruled by BJP-NDA in 2025.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a massive victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, ending its 27-year-long wait for power in the national capital. As of now, out of 70 seats, the BJP is leading in 48, while the Aam Aadmi Party is ahead in 22. The election was fought with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP’s face.

With this win, the BJP-led alliance will now govern in 21 states/Union Territories. The BJP alone has its government in 15 states now including Delhi. In 2024, PM Modi secured a historic third consecutive term, making him one of India’s longest-serving leaders. Under his leadership, the BJP contested elections in eight states last year -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

The results were a mixed bag but still tilted in BJP’s favour. The party and its allies formed governments in five states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra. In Sikkim, BJP’s alliance with SKM broke down before the polls, though both continue to be in alliance at the central level.

List of BJP-NDA ruled states/UTs

1. Uttar Pradesh (BJP)

2. Maharashtra (BJP)

3. Madhya Pradesh (BJP)

4. Gujarat (BJP)

5. Rajasthan (BJP)

6. Odisha (BJP)

7. Assam (BJP)

8. Chhattisgarh (BJP)

9. Haryana (BJP)

10. Delhi (BJP)

11. Uttarakhand (BJP)

12. Tripura (BJP)

13. Goa (BJP)

14. Arunachal Pradesh (BJP)

15. Manipur (BJP)

BJP allies:

16. Andhra Pradesh (TDP)

17. Bihar (JDU)

18. Meghalaya (NPP)

19. Nagaland (NDPP)

20. Sikkim (SKM)

21. Puducherry (AINRC)

BJP returns to power in Delhi

In a historic electoral battle, the BJP has decisively defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking AAP’s first-ever loss in a state election since its inception in 2012. The party, which emerged from the anti-corruption movement, faced a crushing defeat as the BJP surged back to power after 27 years. During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched sharp attacks on Arvind Kejriwal’s party, even calling it 'AAP-da' (a disaster) and warning that it posed a threat to Delhi’s future. On the other hand, Kejriwal and his party contested the election on the Kejriwal Model' of governance.

