Delhi's victory shows faith of people in PM Modi's successful leadership: Yogi Adityanath

Delhi Assembly Election results 2025: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks all set to form a government in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday credited the party's performance in the assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, and said this victory is a stamp of the faith of the people of Delhi on successful leadership of PM Modi.

In a post on X, Adityanath, said, "Hearty congratulations to the dedicated party officials and workers for the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections-2025! This victory is a stamp of the faith of the people of Delhi on the successful leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and his development policies dedicated to the benefit of all, public welfare and overall upliftment. Congratulations to all the winning candidates and greetings to the good governance loving, god like people of Delhi!."

According to data by the Election Commission at around 1 pm, BJP led in 47 constituencies, crossed the majority mark needed to win the 70-constituency-strong Delhi assembly election. While the AAP was shown ahead on 22 seats, the Congress failed to score a single victory. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Milkipur assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party workers for the "historic victory" of the BJP in the bypolls held on the Milkipur assembly constituency and also in the Delhi assembly polls.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the dedicated party officials and hard working workers for the historic victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election of Milkipur Legislative Assembly seat!" "This victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the common people in the public welfare policies of the 'Double Engine BJP Government' led by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP government dedicated to service, security and good governance," he said.

"Congratulations to the winning candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan and hearty greetings to the people of Milkipur Assembly constituency who gave their votes to the development journey and good governance of Uttar Pradesh! Jai Shri Ram!" the CM said.

AAP's loss in Delhi a setback for entire opposition: Yogendra Yadav

The Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi Assembly polls is a setback not just for the party but the entire opposition, and raises questions over its future now that it will only be limited to Punjab, Swaraj India party co-founder and psephologist Yogendra Yadav said on Saturday. Yadav, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who was expelled in 2015, said it is also a setback for all the people who dreamt of an alternative form of politics in the country.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country. "This is a setback not just for the AAP but all those who dreamt of an alternative politics in this country 10-12 years ago. It is a setback for all the parties which supported the AAP, and for the entire opposition in the country.

"AAP can say they are just 4-5 per cent behind (the BJP) in terms of vote share but both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia losing despite all the efforts is a huge setback, which raises questions about the party's future," Yadav said.