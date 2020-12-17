High drama in Delhi Assembly as CM Kejriwal, AAP MLAs tear copies of farm laws

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tore copy of farm law while speakin during the special one-day session of the Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday witnessed high drama as ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore copies of the three new agricultural laws against which thousands of farmers are protesting at several border points of the national capital city.

ALSO READ: Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest, proposes panel to resolve impasse

As soon as the proceedings during the one-day session of Assembly began, AAP MLAs Mahendra Goyal and Somnath Bharti lodged their protest against the farm laws.

"I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers," Goyal said while tearing the copy.

Addressing the session, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard."

"Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. The government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers and trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?" Kejriwal said as he tore a copy of the law.

Incidentally, the Kejriwal government had notified the laws on November 23, after the President's assent.\

Image Source : INDIA TV AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tore copies of farm laws in Delhi Assembly.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier described the laws 'anti-farmer' claiming that it will lead to immense inflation and will only favour a few capitalists.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Latest India News