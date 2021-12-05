Delhi: Air quality remains stagnant in 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

The overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 309

Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has improved to 'very poor' with the overall AQI stood at 301

The air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 309 on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has improved to 'very poor' with the overall AQI stood at 301. The air quality in Noida remained in the 'very poor' category, with the AQI recorded at 342.

The PM 10 level were recorded at 255 in the 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 132 in the 'very poor' category, as per thr SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of all the schools till further orders in the four districts adjoining the national capital due to the increasing air pollution. Delhi has also decided to close schools in the city.

Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years, with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single day of 'moderate' air, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

(with ANI inputs)

