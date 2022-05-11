Delhi anti-encroachment drive: Demolition underway in several areas amid protest by Left organisations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD, at Raghubir Nagar in New Delhi.

Highlights Demolition drive carried out against illegal structures across the national capital

Structures being demolished in Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, Lodhi Road, Seelampur, Najafgarh among others

Cops, para-military personnel were present to ensure law & order as Left groups protested against it

Demolition drive against illegal encroachment is currently underway at several parts of the national capital on Wednesday amid protests at some places by Left-wing organisations. The illelegal structures are being removed especially from those areas where roads are completly blocked and create traffic vows.

JCB bulldozers have been employed to demolish all illegally constructed temporary structures in areas including Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, Lodhi Road, Seelampur, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar, among several other areas.

In Najafgarh Zone, action was initiated in the stretch from Aakash Hospital to Madhu Vihar Bus Terminal and surrounding areas, in Ward No.51S, while in the West Zone, it was being done in Chaukhandi and surrounding areas in Ward No.6S, as per information shared by the civic official.

Police personnel have reached areas in South Zone too, while action in Central Zone was yet to begin, the official said.

Central Zone areas, marked for action include Meher Chand Market, Lodhi Colony, places near Sai Baba Mandir and JLN Metro Station and surrounding areas in ward no. 58S, officials said.

In South Zone, the action is planned to be taken in areas near Arjan Garh Metro Station, Aya Nagar Village Road, Ghitorni Village and surrounding areas in ward no. 73S.

On Tuesday, North Delhi Municipal Corporation had also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri area.

Cops, para-military present to ensure law & order

Wherever the illegal encroachments are being removed, the police force along with para-military personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation.

Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, said they had already identified illegal encroachments on Lodhi Road.

"We do not want to harass anyone but there are some places where even a van or bus cannot pass. So we will continue with the process of demolition until and unless all the encroachments are removed," he said.

At several places, the police personnel could also be seen atop the buildings to monitor the situation.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation had already conveyed to the people about the demolition and several illegal encroachments were removed by people themselves.

Left organisations march to LG's home, stopped midway

Various left-wing organisations took out a citizens' march to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to protest against the anti-encroachment drives being carried out by BJP-led municipal corporations in the city.

The march started from Kashmere Gate and was proceeding towards Baijal's residence when it was stopped by the police.

Carrying banners like 'Stop Communal Attacks on Muslims', 'Unite Against Casteism and All forms of Capitalist Exploitation', protesters raised slogans of "Halla Bol" as they braved the scorching heat.

There were about 70 protesters, according to police.

Civic authorities on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Najafgarh and other areas in south Delhi, as bulldozers continued to roll in the city to carry out the action.

BJP-led municipal corporations on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drives in their respective areas, including New Friends Colony, Vasant Kunj, Raghubir Nagar and Mangolpuri, as officials reached the spot with bulldozers along with police personnel and removed illegal temporary structures.

