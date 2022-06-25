Delhiites, alert! Water supply will be partially hit in north, northwest and west of city, informs Jal Board

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply."

The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday said that water supply will be partially hit in north, northwest and west Delhi as clear water production has been affected at water treatment plants in Haiderpur and Bawana. It appealed to people to make judicious use of water.

"Due to less receipt of raw water in Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), Carrier Line Channel (CLC) at Haiderpur and also fluctuation and unusual floating material in DSB and CLC, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka WTPs," it said, adding that the situation is being reviewed constantly.

"Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply. However water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and parts of South Delhi, including Delhi Cantt., and the command area of Deer Park. Therefore, public is requested to make judicious use of water," it said.

The board also asked people to contact its Central Control Room on 1916, 23527679, 23634469 for water-related problems and demand of tankers.

