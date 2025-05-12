Delhi airport says operations are currently smooth after nearly 100 flights cancelled on Sunday India-Pakistan conflicts: Flight services were disrupted across the country after around 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Delhi airport on Monday (May 12) issued a fresh advisory saying operations are currently smooth but some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing time might be affected. It is pertinent to mention that around 100 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Sunday.

As many as 52 domestic departures and 44 arrivals, and one international departure were cancelled. These cancellations happened between 5.00 am and 4.30 pm, as per the news agency PTI's source.

Delhi airport operations are currently smooth

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the airport operations are currently smooth. "However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected," it said.

DIAL has also advised passengers to allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures as well as cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

32 airports were shut

Security was tightened and at least 32 airports across northern and western India were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The affected airports include several critical civil and military airbases, such as Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jammu, along with some strategically significant airfields in the border states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The full list of affected airports, as released by the DGCA, includes:

Punjab: Adhampur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Patiala

Adhampur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Patiala Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh: Awantipur, Jammu, Leh, Srinagar, Thoise

Awantipur, Jammu, Leh, Srinagar, Thoise Himachal Pradesh: Kangra (Gaggal), Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Shimla

Kangra (Gaggal), Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Shimla Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Uttarlai

Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Uttarlai Gujarat: Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar)

Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar) Haryana: Ambala, Chandigarh, Sarsawa

Ambala, Chandigarh, Sarsawa Uttar Pradesh: Hindon

India and Pakistan ceasefire

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, following heightened tensions triggered by the Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5 PM on Saturday.

Notably, tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

