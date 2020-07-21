Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi airport quarantine rules: Everything you want to know before your arrival or departure

The Delhi airport on Tuesday released a set of quarantine rules for people arriving by international flight at the national capital. With the Vande Bharat mission reaching its fourth phase now, the domestic flights are operating at the capacity of 45 per cent. Domestic flights started operating from May 25 in India, and since then, many have planned their travel, whereas many are skeptical about it. In such a scenario, a lot of confusion with regard to quarantine rules prevail, especially for those who are arriving and departing from Delhi's IGI International Airport.

Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers

Quarantine guidelines for international passengers arriving/transit at Delhi Airport

All passengers arriving by international flight at Delhi Airport must undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost (an undertaking that passengers accept this obligation is signed by the individual or head of the family and retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed), followed by 7 days of home quarantine.

In case you are planning to stay on in Delhi NCR, you will have to undergo the mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials (APHO). This includes thermal temperature screening by discreetly mounted, highly accurate, mass screening cameras.

You will also be required to undergo a secondary screening at the Delhi Government post after which you will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.

Passengers seeking exemption will need to fill an exemption form and discuss their case with Government officials (in the “meet and greet” corridor) inside the terminal on arrival. If exemption from quarantine in Delhi is approved and their final destination is another state they must make arrangements for quarantine on arrival in the respective state with Government officials.

Passengers may be considered for exemption only if they fall into one of the four exemption categories mention below.

(1) Pregnant women

(2) Suffered a death in the family

(3) Suffering from serious illness (Description to be provided)

(4) Parents accompanied by children below 10 years

An undertaking form is also required to be completed and emailed to airportcovid@gmail.com Documents required to be sent as attachments for consideration of exemption requests:

(1) Medical certificate

(2) Death certificate

(3) Copy of Passport

(4) Ticket for next flights

Quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers arriving/transit at Delhi Airport

All domestic passengers have to undergo mandatory thermal screening, which is done after baggage reclaim as you head towards the exit gates.

Only asymptomatic passengers (those with no symptoms) will be permitted to exit the airport and shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days.

For transit passengers having further flights, they can go through the Domestic flight transfer area or move up to the departures check-in level, while re-entering the airport they will have to go through mandatory temperature check at the departures entry gate before their next flight.

Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through Non-Vande Bharat international flights. All international arriving passengers have to undergo mandatory health screening process.

