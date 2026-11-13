Flight operations at Delhi airport hit after Microsoft outage; Air India, IndiGo issue statements

New Delhi:

Global Microsoft outage has impacted the airline operations in India with Spice Jet cancelled three flights from Delhi. As per reports, SpiceJet cancelled three flights departing from Delhi to Pune, Leh and Mumbai. Two SpiceJet flights - Delhi-Darbhanga, Delhi-Bombay have been delayed. Delhi Airport in a post on X mentioned, "Please note, due to operational challenges being faced by SpiceJet Airlines, some flights may be impacted. Passengers are requested to contact SpiceJet directly for the latest information regarding their flight status and travel plans. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

IndiGo has also faced operational challenges due to Microsoft outage. In a post on X, the airline said that their email support services are currently impacted and may not be able to receive your emails. "All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding," it said.

Meanwhile, Air India is closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. "Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels. To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline. All channels are functioning as expected," the airline said in a post on X.

Microsoft outage hits thousands globally

It's been over 12 hours, Microsoft's platforms, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365 are still not working. Around 1.3 lakh users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook just after 1 pm (US time). Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services. At the time of writing the news, Microsoft's Outlook platform is still not working. Acknowledging the disruptions, the Microsoft-based tech giant said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.

In a post on X, the company said, "We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543." "While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543," it added.

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Microsoft outage hits thousands globally, 1.3 lakh users report problems accessing Outlook