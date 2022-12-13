Delhi airport chaos: Indigo issues travel advisory, asks passengers to report 3.5 hours prior to departure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chaos at Delhi airport has resulted in many passengers taking to Twitter or other social media platforms to express their hassle.

Delhi airport chaos: Amid complaints of chaos and mismanagement at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Terminal 3 of Delhi, airline Indigo has come up with a travel advisory. The advisory issued to passengers asks them to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures. It has also asked the passengers to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check.

"The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check," Indigo said in its advisory posted on Twitter.

"Please ensure that you complete your web check-in, for added convenience.Please use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters," the advisory further stated.

Since the past few days, passengers travelling from the Delhi airport have been taking to social media to post pictures and videos of the long queues at the Delhi airport. Here are some of the posts in which the travellers have shared their hassle-filled experience.

