Delhi airport: Air India passenger caught smuggling gold worth Rs 20 lakh hidden under bottle cap Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport arrested an Air India passenger arriving from Dubai for smuggling 170 grams of gold worth around Rs 20 lakh.

New Delhi:

A passenger arriving on an Air India flight from Dubai was caught by Delhi Customs officials for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 20 lakh into the country. The incident took place on October 25 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. According to officials, the man tried to walk through the green channel, which is reserved for travelers with nothing to declare. However, he was discreetly followed from the flight gate and intercepted for inspection.

Gold hidden under bottle cap

During X-ray screening, officers noticed suspicious images in the passenger’s baggage. A detailed examination revealed that the man had concealed a gold piece under the cap of a plastic water bottle. “The recovered gold, weighing 170 grams, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” officials said. The estimated market value of the seized gold is around Rs 20 lakh.

Authorities described the concealment method as “ingenious,” noting that the passenger went to unusual lengths to avoid detection.

Second smuggling attempt in two days

This incident comes just a day after another gold smuggling attempt at Delhi Airport. On October 24, Customs officers intercepted a female passenger from Yangon, Myanmar, arriving on a Myanmar Airways International flight. A search of her belongings led to the recovery of six gold bars weighing nearly one kilogram (997.5 grams).

Customs officials on high alert

Following the recent back-to-back smuggling cases, officials at Delhi Airport have stepped up monitoring and screening procedures. A senior officer said that surveillance has been intensified, especially for passengers arriving from high-risk routes such as Dubai and Yangon.

“Further investigation into both cases is underway,” the official added.