Delhi airport's aerobridge operator fails alcohol test, suspended for 3 months

A Delhi airport's aerobridge operator was suspended for a period of three months after he failed a mandatory alcohol test on Monday morning, said a source privy to the development.

Aerobridge is the bridge that connects the terminal gate with the plane's gate so that the passengers can directly disembark or enter the plane from the terminal.

"One of the aerobridge operator named Shravan Kumar tested BA (Breath Analyser) positive with reading of .516 and .517 per millilitre during today's morning shift. He has been suspended by the Delhi Airport International Limited (DAIL) for three months," the source said.

GMR Group-led DIAL operates and manages the Delhi International Airport.

