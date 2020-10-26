Delhi's air quality worsens post Dussehra celebrations: A look at the AQI meter

Monday, October 26, 2020
     
The air quality in the national capital worsened on Monday morning post Dussehra celebrations, likely to pose additional health risks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2020 9:00 IST
People look on as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns
Image Source : PTI

People look on as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival, at Karkardooma in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

According to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor, 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

As per CPCB figures available at 8.00 am on Monday, Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar region was measured 402, which falls in the "severe" category. At 309, ITO's air was found to be "very poor". According to the CPCB, an AQI in the “very poor” category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while “severe” affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE AQI METER IN SOME OTHER AREAS

REGION AIR QUALITY INDEX CATEGORY
DWARKA 350 VERY POOR

Image Source : CPCB

AQI meter in Dwarka

REGION AIR QUALITY INDEX CATEGORY
ASHOK VIHAR 360 VERY POOR

 

Image Source : CBCB

AQI meter in Ashok Vihar

