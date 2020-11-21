Delhiites wake up to thick haze, low visibility; air quality remains 'very poor'

Image Source : PTI Delhi air quality very poor

Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category as Delhiites woke up to thick haze and low visibility. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 313. Most parts of the city reported AQIs in the 'poor' category including the area around Anand Vihar (256), RK Puram (290), and Patparganj (279), data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in Dwarka Sector 8 and Jahangirpuri was reported in the 'very poor' category, with AQIs of 303 and 323 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi Jal Board will reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna by 90 per cent by March 2023.

At a review meeting, DJB officials presented a detailed plan to Kejriwal and Water Minister Satyendar Jain in this regard.

Major interventions include treatment of around 150 MGD polluted water coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh using natural wetlands and the aeration method.

"Second, the wastewater in small and big drains will be tapped into sewage treatment plants.

Third, steps will be taken to improve the quality of the existing STPs, including upgrading all the equipment and using innovative processes," a DJB statement said.

A CPCB report had stated pollution levels were higher this Diwali, as compared to the last year and this could be attributed to a high share of stubble burning and unfavourable meteorology during the festival season.

In a special report, the apex pollution watchdog said almost all pollutants reported higher values on Diwali day this year as compared to 2019.

