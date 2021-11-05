Delhi air quality turns 'very poor' post Diwali as people defy cracker ban

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi touched 386 on Friday morning

Following the Diwali celebrations across the national capital (Delhi), the air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) touched 386 on Friday morning, while the AQI stood at 341 on the day of Diwali. Extremely poor pollution levels were previously predicted in Delhi due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning in neighbouring states.

According to the latest update by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in several areas in Delhi was recorded in the "very poor" category with AQI ranging around 400. The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Gurugram and Noida also recorded very poor category with AQI of 389 and 385 respectively.

SAFAR said "very calm" local Delhi wind conditions with little ventilation is expected for the next three days which will be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.. Delhi's PM2.5 concentration is predicted to be in the upper end of the 'very poor' category till November 6.

