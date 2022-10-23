One day before Diwali, AQI still in red at 266; govt puts strict pollution curbs in place

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Air Quality Index is in red just one day ahead of Diwali.

Just one day to go for Diwali and the air has already turned poison for our lungs. On Sunday, Delhi's overall air quality stood at 'poor' with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 266. On Saturday, too, the AQI stood was in the red at 262. Since the government had earlier predicted that the air quality in Delhi-NCR would nosedive by Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday directed authorities to enact stage two of GRAP, which includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The use of diesel generators, except for essential services, is also banned under stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. Stage one in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

The sub-committee constituted for invoking actions under GRAP reviewed the air quality scenario in the region at a meeting on Wednesday. It was noted that there is a forecast for deterioration of air quality over Delhi and the air quality index (AQI) may move into the 'very poor' category from October 22, due to calm winds and the stable atmospheric condition predicted over the capital from Saturday, the CAQM said in an order.

“Also, the Diwali festival on October 24 is expected to worsen the situation further. Therefore, in an effort to prevent the deterioration of the air quality further, the subcommittee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of GRAP -- 'very poor' air quality (Delhi AQI 3O1-4OO) -- be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR in addition to all actions under Stage I,” the order read.

