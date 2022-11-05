Delhi pollution: AQI 'severe' for 3rd straight day; Noida records 529 AQI, Gurugram at 478

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Delhi air quality: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'severe' category today (November 5), for the third day in a row, even though a slight improvement was noted in the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, which stood at 431 this morning. On Friday (November 4) during the corresponding morning period the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472.

Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'. Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Measures to curb pollution :

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.Kejriwal and Mann said that the AAP governments are in Punjab and Delhi. This is not the time to raise fingers or abuse each other.

If they say, Kejriwal is responsible and we say they are responsible, this will not solve the problem of smog in NCR, they added.

"We do not want to play blame game, we are responsible (for smog in NCR)", they added.

CM Kejriwal announced that primary schools in Delhi would be closed from November 5.Besides, the outdoor activity of students of the above fifth standard has been banned.The Delhi government is also mulling implementing the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emission, he added.

However, the forecast predicts that the condition of air quality in Delhi and nearby regions will continue to deteriorate further and expects improvement from November 5."Air quality is likely to remain within 'Severe' today and likely to improve tomorrow to 'lower end of Severe' and from 5th onwards air quality is likely to improve further to 'Very poor' due to upper-level wind reversal that prevents inflow of stubble-related pollutants. Higher surface wind speed on 5th Nov is likely to disperse pollutants," said a press release.

The sprinkling of water is being done in the Sarai Kale Khan area, as a measure against the rise in Air Quality Index in the national capital today.

Meanwhile, violation of the Delhi government's ban on plying of certain vehicles owing to the rise in pollution will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000, a senior official said on Friday. Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.

Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles. Also, any diesel truck would not be allowed entry into Delhi except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

However, all CNG and electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi, according to an order by the Transport Department. Diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi will not be allowed to ply in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

The order issued by Delhi Transport Department also states that the BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicle will be banned from plying in the areas under the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi.

(With agencies inputs)

