Air quality in Delhi remains 'severe'; slight improvement likely by tomorrow

Vehicles make their way amid low visibility due to thick layer of smog following air pollution in Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Saturday.

As per SAFAR's analysis at 6:00 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in the 'severe' category with the overall AQI standing at 533.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) from different areas of Delhi are- PM10 in Connaught Place at 654, PM2.5 at 628; PM10 is at 382 and PM2.5 at 341 near Jantar Mantar and PM2.5 is at 374 near ITO.

Earlier on Friday, the overall air quality of Delhi was plunged into the upper end of the very poor category, SAFAR informed.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said.

Meanwhile, the air quality across Delhi-NCR nosedived to the 'severe' zone on Diwali night (Thursday) and even the recently-launched smog tower at Connaught Place could not provide breathable air to residents nearby, government data showed. Around 9 pm on Thursday, the 24-meter-high air purifier, considered the first such structure in India, recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 642 micrograms per cubic metre at the inlet and 453 micrograms per cubic metre at the outlet.

The smog tower could only reduce the PM10 level from 649 micrograms per cubic meter to 511 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the readings taken at 9:00 pm on Thursday. On Diwali night, the PM10 levels at Dwarka-Sector 8, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri ranged between 800 micrograms per cubic meter and 1,100 micrograms per cubic meter, DPCC data showed.



