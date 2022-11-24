Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI stands at 173; minimum temperature at 8.4 °C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air quality improves to the 'moderate' category

Delhi air quality: The air quality of Delhi showed some improvement to fall under the "moderate" category on Thursday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 173 on Thursday morning. Notably, the air quality improved slightly as the index was recorded at 201 on Wednesday morning.

An AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at the national capital settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. A bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin added.

(With inputs from PTI)

