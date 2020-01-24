Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate'; rain, thunderstorm likely in coming days

Image Source : PTI Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate'

In a sigh of relief for Delhiites, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'moderate' on Friday. The overall AQI of Delhi was around 112 at 9 in the morning. Capital's popular place Delhi University witnessed a 'moderate' AQI of 108 while Mathura road saw 126. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded a 'moderate' air quality with the AQI standing at 115.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 112 and 68 respectively.

The SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good.

"People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of the active Western Disturbance, Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive rain/snow on January 28 and 29. "Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm over plains of northwest India during the same period."

Weather is likely to be dry over rest parts of the country, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

